Two injured following shooting in NW Jacksonville outside men's club

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are injured following a shooting incident in NW Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
According to JSO, the incident happened sometime around 12:10 a.m. in the 5600 block of Avenue B.
Police say an adult male victim was shot and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second victim was driven by an unknown individual to the hospital and has non-life-threatening injuries.
JSO says this happened in front of the Royal Terrace Men's Club.
There is no suspect information at this time, police say.
If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.