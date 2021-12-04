Two injured following shooting in NW Jacksonville outside men's club

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are injured following a shooting incident in NW Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

According to JSO, the incident happened sometime around 12:10 a.m. in the 5600 block of Avenue B.

Police say an adult male victim was shot and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second victim was driven by an unknown individual to the hospital and has non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO says this happened in front of the Royal Terrace Men's Club.

There is no suspect information at this time, police say.