A man was found dead in the parking lot of the Kohl's department store located in the Kernan area Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the 11800 block of Atlantic Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say a passerby noticed the man lying unresponsive on the ground around 7 a.m. and called for help.

JSO says the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead. The man appeared to have one gunshot wound.

Police say the shooting incident likely occurred nearby and not in the Kohl's parking lot. At this time it's unclear how the man got to the parking lot.

JSO is reviewing surveillance footage and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.