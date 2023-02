Police say the shooting took place in the 1700 block of W 11th Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred just north of College Gardens Sunday night.

Police say the shooting took place in the 1700 block of W 11th Street sometime prior to 10 p.m.

The incident happened as a result of an argument, police say.

This story will be updated with more information.