Police searching for woman they say shot, killed man at Baymeadows motel

The incident is reported to have happened at the Knights Inn on Dix Ellis Trail.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Police are searching for a woman they say killed at man at a Baymeadows area motel.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said police responded to the Knights Inn on Dix Ellis Trail and took a male victim to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police said there is no suspect information available.

Investigators believe an argument started, but it is not clear why the two were fighting inside the motel room. Police said they are awaiting a search warrant to go inside the room.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.