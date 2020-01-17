Four people are being questioned following a reported robbery that turned into a car chase on Jacksonville's Southside Friday morning.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, around 5 a.m police got a call about a robbery in the 8800 block of South Old Kings Road.

When they arrived they say they found a vehicle that matched the description from the caller. Police say they tried to pull the car over, but instead they sped off.

JSO says the vehicle led police on a chase for about two miles before crashing into the fence at an apartment complex at 7500 Powers Avenue, across from Baker Skinner Park.

JSO says four people, two men and two women, are currently being interviewed by police. All of them are described as being young adults.

Police say nobody was hurt during the incident.