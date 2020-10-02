The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported shooting on the Westside Monday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened near I-295 at Roosevelt Boulevard around 10:19 a.m.

According the male victim, he was traveling southbound on I-295 near Blanding in his Nissan SUV with a male passenger. As he was driving, a man driving a Silver newer model Taurus pulled up beside them and allegedly starting shooting in their direction for unknown reasons.

The victim swerved his vehicle to avoid the shooting a caused a semi-truck to rear-end him. No one was injured from the crash but the driver of the SUV was shot once.

The victim was treated by rescue and stated he would seek medical attention later today. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Crime Scene detectives are processing the scene and the Violent Crimes Detectives responded to complete the investigation