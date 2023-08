Police say his injuries aren't life-threatening.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man was shot in the face during an "altercation" Saturday.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Phelps Street after the shooting was reported.

The victim was taken to a hospital. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say the shooting happened during a fight between an adult man and adult woman. A single shot was fired and hit the man.