Police report details arrest of Orange Park man accused of hitting child with Trump flagpole

Norbert Logsdon Jr. was waving a Trump flag in support of the President. Video appears to show Logsdon shoving the flagpole in the car striking the girl in the face.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Police investigating a man accused of hitting a 13-year-old girl with a President Trump flagpole observed red marks on the right side of the child's face, according to a police report in the case.

Norbert Logsdon Jr, 67, is facing a felony child abuse charge after deputies say he hit the girl in the face and chest with a flagpole while at a political demonstration in Orange Park on Wednesday.

A portion of the incident was captured on cell phone video.

According to the girl's mother, Crystal Ledoux, the two were driving near the intersection of Loch Rane and Blanding boulevards when they came to a red light. Logsdon was in the 300 block of Blanding Boulevard with several other people protesting in support of President Trump.

Ledoux told First Coast News that she and her daughter flashed their middle fingers at the Logsdon and shouted their political beliefs, but only after Logsdon aimed the gesture at them first.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office incident report does not describe the exchange that led up to the incident, but does say, "the defendant (Logsdon) got upset and shoved his flagpole through the open right front passenger window of ... vehicle and ended up striking the victim in the right side of her face and chest. I did observe redness to the victim's right face," the officer stated in the report.