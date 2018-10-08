Cathalina James, 24, was found shot dead at the Quality Inn and Suites located in the 8300 block of Dix Ellis Trail. At the time of her death, police were able to obtain surveillance footage of a white suspect vehicle.

Police have since released a sketch of a possible suspect the homicide investigation. James may also have been known by the names Esha Wilson, Lesha, Donald James and Chris James.

The surveillance footage police obtained showed that after the shooting took place, the suspect entered the passenger side of the vehicle and the vehicle took off.

James was the fourth LGBTQ person of color to be murdered this year in Jacksonville:

February 4: Celine Devonne Walker, 36, was found shot dead at the Extended Stay America hotel in the Southpoint area.

June 1: Antash’a English, 38, died at the hospital after being shot between two abandoned homes in the 1500 block of Ella Street early that morning.

June 24: Cathalina James, 24, was found shot dead at the Quality Inn and Suites located in the 8300 block of Dix Ellis Trail

Another trans woman was shot multiple times by her on-again-off-again boyfriend, who was later arrested.

July 19: Jessie Sumlar, 30, was found dead inside his Northside apartment.

Anyone with any information regarding this murder investigation, the identity of the suspect, or the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle please call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

© 2018 WTLV