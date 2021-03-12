Police release new bodycam video from Jacksonville arrest of NYC murder suspect

The 42-year-old woman from Brooklyn was arrested in connection to the 'brazen' murder of Delia Johnson on August 4.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released new body camera video from the November arrest of a woman accused in a New York City murder.

Claudia Banton, 42, was captured on Nov. 9 by the USMS Fugitive Task Force after being located at 10900 N Main Street in Jacksonville, according to the arrest report.

Johnson, also 42, was standing on a street in Brooklyn when another woman casually walked up behind her and shot her in the head.

Surveillance video posted by the New York City Police Department shows a woman walking up to another woman on the street, shooting her in the head and then walking back to her car.

NYC: We need your help identifying this individual. On 8/4 at 9:41 pm, near 697 Franklin Ave in the @NYPD77Pct she shot a female in the head & leg then fled in a white vehicle. The 42-year-old victim died at a nearby hospital. If you have info, contact @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/1HJv85GQPG — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 6, 2021

In the JSO bodycam video, officers can be seen conducting a traffic stop on a white vehicle.

Banton gets out of the passenger side of the vehicle and the footage shows an officer with his gun pointed at her saying "Walk straight to me with your hands up." He then says "Don't do nothing stupid or I will shoot you. Do you understand?"

Banton is then handcuffed by the officer.