JSO releases image, asks for info about vehicle allegedly used in deadly Sunday shooting

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding a murder investigation in Downtown Jacksonville.

JSO says on Sunday, police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard. The suspect was captured on area surveillance video fleeing the scene in the vehicle pictured below following the shooting, police say.

Police say the vehicle is believed to be a 2017 or 2018 black Toyota sedan.

Anyone with information related to this incident or who may be able to identify the suspect, or the pictured vehicle is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.