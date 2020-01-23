In a case that was previously unheard of, a man was arrested Wednesday after he stole and sold a variety of items to pay for his overdue monthly ankle monitor fee, according to a Facebook post by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said John Wayne Parker Jr., 32, was charged with three counts of burglary, one count of grand theft and two counts of petit theft.

The sheriff's office was investigating a couple of cases of business burglaries in East Palatka. On Monday a window was smashed at Hitchcock's Market and cartons of cigarettes were stolen, deputies said. On Wednesday, a couple of drills, batteries and other items were stolen out of work vehicles at a business on Master's Road.

As deputies investigated these incidents they learned that a man named "John" who wore an ankle monitor was in the area. Those individuals told deputies that "John" was talking about cutting the ankle monitor off because he was behind on his payment, according to deputies.

At a nearby campsite, deputies located discarded cigarette butts similar to the brand stolen from Hitchcock's Market, but no one was there, deputies said.

Deputies then determine that Parker may be the possible suspect. After checking Parker's ankle monitor they determined that he was at Hitchcock's Market at the time of the burglary.

At the same time, Parker was at the sheriff's office paying his overdue monthly ankle monitor fee, deputies said.

As he was returning to East Palatka, deputies located him and placed him under arrest. After reviewing Parker's ankle monitor tracking system further deputies learned he was in the area of the Masters Road business during the time of the vehicle burglaries, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies recovered the drills and other stolen items from the person that Parker reportedly sold them to. That person told deputies that Parker was selling the items to get money to pay his ankle monitor fee, deputies said.

It was also determined that Parker matched the description of the suspect who stole $3,000 worth of cigarettes from Hitchcock’s Market in December, according to the sheriff's office.

Parker was taken to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office and is being held without bond.