WARNING: This story contains video of a graphic nature

The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office said Monday they're pursuing charges against a man seen on video abusing a dog. The video made the rounds on Facebook over the weekend and the sheriff's office was inundated with calls.

"The beaten dog has been in the care of our Animal Services Division for over a week now and was just adopted to a loving home," Suwannee County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Monday. "Criminal charges are being pursued against this man seen in the video," the post states.