The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says one person has been taken to the hospital with injuries. Officials say the incident involves a flipped car.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was rushed to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after an incident, near the intersection of Philips Highway and University Boulevard.

At this time, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has not made any mention of ongoing incidents.

First Coast News has reached out to police for more information.