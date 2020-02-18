JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said human remains were found after a construction crew pulled dirt from the San Mateo neighborhood Tuesday and dumped it near Interstate-295 and Main Street.

JSO said the remains were originally buried near Eastport Road in San Mateo but were uncovered when a bulldozer took the dirt from the area and pushed it at I-295 and Main Street in the Oceanway neighborhood. JSO said three bones were found and it is too soon to tell who the bones are or how long they had been buried, JSO said. The remains were decomposed and had no clothes or identifiers.

The bones are being taken to the medical examiner to be identified.