The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says they're on scene of an incident near the parking lot of Deland Missionary Baptist Church.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the scene of an incident in a Westside neighborhood.

JSO said there is a police presence in the parking lot of Deland Missionary Baptist Church, at 2500 Jammes Road. That's in Jacksonville's Hyde Park neighborhood.

Police did not specify what type of incident they are investigating.

Police are set to give an update at 7:40 p.m. First Coast News has a crew at the scene.