Police photos show armed man killed by officers was holding kitchen knives

One of the two knives shown in photos was a butter knife and the other was a steak knife.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from our earlier coverage of this incident.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has released pictures of the weapons that a man killed in an officer involved shooting was holding.

The man, identified as 40-year-old Bobby James Brown, was killed early Saturday morning in Northwest Jacksonville, according to officials.

Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an armed man knocking on doors who was allegedly high on drugs, around 4:30 a.m..

Police said they arrived to the 2300 block of Grunthal Street to find a man barricaded inside a bathroom in an apartment, armed with two knives. Photos of those knives released by JSO show a butter knife and a steak knife.

According to police, Brown hid drugs in the apartment beforehand. The apartment belonged to one of his relatives, who allowed him to come inside. The man allegedly threatened to hurt those in the apartment and himself, according to JSO.

Officers safely evacuated all the residents before attempting to deescalate the situation for about 45 minutes, JSO said, trying to convince him to drop the knives and come out safely.

When the man did eventually come out of the bathroom, the man was still holding his weapons. Police deployed tasers and one officer fired a single shot, hitting the man. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment where he died, officials said. His name has not been released.

No officers were injured in the shooting, according to JSO. The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated, which is standard policy for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.