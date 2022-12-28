Police: One in life-threatening condition after shooting at Orange Park Athletic Association

Police say a victim was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the suspect fled the scene prior to police being called.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Orange Park Police Department is currently on the scene of a shooting at the Orange Park Athletic Association.

Police say a victim was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. OPPD says the suspect fled the scene prior to police being called.

That victim is 18-years-old, police say.

The shooting is isolated, and police believe stemmed from a fight on the basketball courts. A portion of Gano Avenue directly in front of the park is currently shut down due to the investigation.

Police will provide updates as they become available.