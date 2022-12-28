x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police: One in life-threatening condition after shooting at Orange Park Athletic Association

Police say a victim was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the suspect fled the scene prior to police being called.
Credit: WTLV

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Orange Park Police Department is currently on the scene of a shooting at the Orange Park Athletic Association.

Police say a victim was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. OPPD says the suspect fled the scene prior to police being called.

That victim is 18-years-old, police say.

The shooting is isolated, and police believe stemmed from a fight on the basketball courts. A portion of Gano Avenue directly in front of the park is currently shut down due to the investigation.

Police will provide updates as they become available.

Related Articles

 

More Videos

In Other News

The bizarre story of missing child Haleigh Cummings' father

Before You Leave, Check This Out