A man in his 20s was shot in a drive-by at the intersection East 10th Street and North Main Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 20s is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting in the Springfield area of Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said someone shot into the mans car at the intersection of East 10th Street and North Main Street.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.