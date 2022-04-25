Jacksonville police officer at fault for car crash Sunday, reports show

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office determined that a police officer was at fault in a non-fatal crash Sunday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A police officer has been ruled to be at fault in a car crash that occured in Jacksonville late Sunday night, a crash report by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office stated.

Ansonio James Mitchell was driving with his lights and sirens on, responding to another officer who requested help, according to the report.

Mitchell ran a red light, crossing the intersection of Cleveland Road and Moncrief Road West and crashing into a Toyota Camry with two people inside (the driver and the passenger).

The front of the Camry collided with Mitchell's vehicle, forcing his car into a tree.

Mitchell suffered lacerations to his mouth and right hand. He was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital, the responding officer wrote in his report.

The driver of the Camry was taken to UF Shands for possible injury to the neck and chest as a result of the seatbelt. The passenger complained of chest pain but refused medical treatment.

Mitchell was not tested for drugs or alcohol, the crash report shows.

Air bags were deployed in both vehicles. Mitchell's vehicle was so badly damaged that the crash report says $30,000 in damages were incurred.