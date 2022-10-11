Police: Murder suspect apprehended by K-9 on Jacksonville's Northside

JSO says K-9 officers were dispatched and were able to track the suspect, who was ultimately located in a wooded area a short distance away.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A K-9 was able to apprehend a murder suspect after a deadly shooting last week on Jacksonville's Northside, according to police.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Erik Rashard Allen, 34, has been arrested for murder.

He has also been charged with two counts of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon and resisting an officer, jail records show.

On Oct. 6, around 9 p.m., police were dispatched to the 10800 block of Harts Road in reference to the report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound to the torso. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and declared him dead.

On scene, officers say they were able to identify a potential witness who was able to identify the area the suspect fled following the shooting.

JSO says K-9 officers were dispatched and were able to track the suspect, who was ultimately located in a wooded area a short distance away.

Upon being located, JSO says Allen failed to comply with instructions given by the officers and a K-9 was deployed to assist in the taking of the suspect into custody.

As a result of the K-9 engagement, the suspect was transported to a local medical facility for treatment.