Police: Murder-suicide at home in St. Johns County

Police say that a suspect shot their neighbor and then themselves.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A murder-suicide happened Saturday at the 800 block of Servia Drive in St. Johns County, police say.

A statement by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office "an incident occurred between neighbors," and one was shot and killed.

The shooter then went back into their home and shot themselves in their backyard, where they died.



There is no threat to the public, police said.