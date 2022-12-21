Police: Murder charge for man involved in Longbranch double stabbing

Patrol officers say they were also able to follow a blood trail from the victim’s location to a nearby residence on Bridier Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a double stabbing that happened in Jacksonville Wednesday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office charged Tonie Lavon Bryant, 29, with murder and attempted murder.

On Dec. 21, police responded to a reported stabbing in the 3100 block of Plateau Street. Upon arrival, an individual was located and taken by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Prior to being taken to the hospital, the victim advised that the original incident occurred in the 3100 block of Bridier Street.

JSO says a check of the residence turned up a second victim that also appeared to have been stabbed. The second victim was pronounced dead on scene by JFRD personnel, police say.

JSO’s Homicide Team #5 along with members of the Crime Scene Unit were contacted and responded to conduct their respective investigations.

Based on a review of the available evidence on the scene, and following interviews conducted by Homicide Detectives, police say the suspect in these crimes was identified as Bryant.

Police say on Wednesday, the suspect was located, interviewed and ultimately arrested.