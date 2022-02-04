Police: Mother, son dead in possible murder-suicide incident in St. Marys

After knocking on the door and receiving no answer, police say they looked in a window and observed what they thought was the victim lying on the floor.

ST. MARYS, Ga. — A son and his mother are dead after what the St. Marys Police Department believe was a murder-suicide incident Thursday night.

At approximately 11 p.m., officers of the St. Marys Police Department say they responded to a call of a possible shooting at the Hidden Bay Apartments.

On arrival, officers say they were met by coworkers of one of the victims and were told that the victim had not reported for work and was not answering his cell phone, which was very unusual.

After knocking on the door and receiving no answer, police say they looked in a window and observed what they thought was the victim lying on the floor.

Police entered the building and say they found two victims that appeared to have suffered a single gunshot wound each. Police say a handgun was also recovered at the scene.

Police secured the scene for investigation and notified the coroner’s office. The bodies of both victims were taken in for an autopsy.

Police say the victims in this case are Bonnie Coker, 54, and Eric Boswell, male, 24. They are reportedly mother and son, police say.

There is no evidence that this is the work of anyone who is still at large. Police are not searching for any other suspects.

Police say they are investigating this incident as a murder-suicide.