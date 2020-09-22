Police: Man threatened child's school on Facebook Live, violated restraining order against children, ex-wife

Police reports say Damascus Ellison tried to pull his child out of school last Friday, but was ordered to leave. Then, he threatened the school, police say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man who police say made threats against Trinity Christian Elementary School last Friday was arrested for allegedly making threats in person and in a Facebook live video, along with violating several restraining orders.

Police reports released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office say Damascus Ellison tried to pull his child out of school Friday morning and made a threat against one employee who told him to leave.

About an hour later, Ellison was on Facebook live, reportedly threatening school administrators, judges and others, police say.

Police document say Ellison also got a police escort to his ex-wife's home before the officer learned about a series of restraining orders to keep him away from the house and the children.