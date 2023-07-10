Police: Man shot at Hyde Park apartment complex, no suspect in custody

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the victim was found with a single gunshot wound. His injury is considered non-life-threatening.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot at an apartment complex in city's Hyde Park neighborhood Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

At approximately 7:00 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to 1591 Lane Ave. S. in reference to a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in his late 20s with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is currently undergoing surgery, police said.

Residents in the complex reported hearing gunfire and then saw the victim walking around asking for help, according to police.

Residents also said they saw the victim "hanging around" the complex prior to the shooting, however, police said he does not live there.

Police said it does not appear the victim knew the shooter, but they are waiting to speak with the victim once he is out of surgery and stabilized.

Detectives are canvassing the area for potential witnesses and surveillance video the could have captured the incident.

No suspect is currently in police custody.