Police say the suspect has been apprehended.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A suspect is in custody after a shooting near the Woodland Acres neighborhood in Jacksonville around 6 p.m. Saturday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says two men, who did not previously know each other, got into a verbal fight that turned physical.

One of the men was shot and hit with a firearm.