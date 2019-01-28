A man is facing murder charges after he reportedly shot and killed his brother in Waycross, Ga. last Saturday, according to the Waycross Police Department.

Waycross Police responded to a call about the shooting at 205 Garlington Ave. on Jan. 26 around 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Julian Kani Thomas suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities transported Julian Kani Thomas to the hospital where he later died.

A couple of hours later, Waycross Police received a call about a stolen Chevy from a home in the 1100 block of Folks Street in Waycross, Ga. The owner of the vehicle said he left his keys in the car while he went inside his home. When he returned, he saw that someone stole his vehicle and crashed into a nearby fence.

Around 5 a.m., the suspect who reportedly stole the vehicle, later identified as Myron Thomas, stopped in Manor, Ga. after experiencing mechanical issues. Myron Thomas asked the owners of a nearby home for help. Police say they gave him a ride to Homerville, Ga.

The homeowners later learned about the murder in Waycross, Ga. and reported him to the police. The Homerville Police Department and Clinch County Sheriff's Office arrived at their location. and Myron Thomas reportedly took off on foot. He was later caught and taken into custody by Homerville Police officers.

Police say they recovered a set of car keys to the stolen Chevy, as well as a handgun that was reported stolen in Columbus, Ga. in November 2018.

Myron Thomas now faces charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of crime.