St. Augustine Police Department is looking for answers after four juveniles say they were robbed at gunpoint at a public park on Saturday night.

Police say around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of 42 San Marco in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers met with four juveniles that said they were at 'Project Swing Park' when a man approached and pointed a gun at them.

SAPD says the juveniles told them the man demanded money and told them to empty their pockets. He took a wallet and $16 from them before he tried to grab a backpack from another.

The victims said when the suspect attempted to take the backpack, they took off running towards a parking garage. The man reportedly chased them for a minute then fled towards Ketterlinus Elementary School.

SAPD says is an ongoing investigation and no further information available at this time.