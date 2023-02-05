x
Police: Man in his 30's expected to be OK after shooting on Normandy Blvd.

Officers say the man had two non-life-threatening bullet wounds.
Credit: FCN

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a man in his 30's is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in the 8900 block of Normandy Blvd Sunday.

Police say the shooting happened at approximately 10:25 a.m. Officers responded to the scene and found the victim, who had two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Violent Crimes Unit detectives and Crime Scene detectives responded to conduct further investigation, which is ongoing. At this time, there is no suspect information and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are not known.

    

