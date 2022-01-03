Police: Man charged in Jan. 2021 killing on Moncrief Road

Police say through investigative efforts, a person of interest was discovered, which ultimately led to the suspect being identified as Ja’Heim Wells.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been charged with murder after he reportedly shot and killed a man in the Moncrief area back in January 2021, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's office.

Ja’Heim Wells, 20, was arrested last week and charged with murder, according to JSO inmate records.

Police initially responded to a shooting on Jan. 22, 2021, in the 4200 block of Moncrief Road. Upon arrival, officers say they discovered an adult man dead in the parking lot of a local business.

JSO said he appeared to be suffering from several wounds consistent with that of a gunshot.

The JSO Homicide and Crime Scene Units were contacted and responded to the scene to conduct their respective investigations.

Police say through investigative efforts, a person of interest was discovered, which ultimately led to the suspect being identified as Wells.

In mid-December, the investigation culminated in the obtaining of an arrest warrant for Wells, JSO says.