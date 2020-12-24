Police: Man dies from gunshot inside vehicle in Starke

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man was found dead at a Starke apartment complex during the early hours of Christmas Eve, according to the Starke Police Department.
Police say around 12:05 a.m., they were called out to the Whispering Oaks Apartments, 900 S. Water St., in reference to a person shot.
When they arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle with a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
The identity of the man wasn't released, only that he is in his 20s.
Authorities didn't release other details about this incident; only that the Bradford County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement responded to the scene.