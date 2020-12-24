Police: Man dies from gunshot inside vehicle in Starke

The Starke Police Department said the man was found with a gunshot wound at the Whispering Oaks Apartments.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man was found dead at a Starke apartment complex during the early hours of Christmas Eve, according to the Starke Police Department.

Police say around 12:05 a.m., they were called out to the Whispering Oaks Apartments, 900 S. Water St., in reference to a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle with a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The identity of the man wasn't released, only that he is in his 20s.