Police: Man dies after vehicle shot at nearly a dozen times in Arlington

A man is dead after the vehicle he was traveling in was shot at around a dozen times in Arlington Monday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said the shooting happened in the 9000 block of Atlantic Blvd. around 2:15 p.m. When police arrived, they found a man shot and transported him to the hospital where he later died.

The man was a passenger in the vehicle he was traveling in. Police say his vehicle was traveling east when another vehicle fired at least 12 shots. JSO believes these rounds came from a rifle.