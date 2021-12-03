Police: Man arrested after confiding that he tortured, killed woman at Jacksonville home

Henry Joseph Lannon II, 37, is charged with kidnapping and aggravated battery.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is behind bars after police say he confided in an acquaintance that he tied a woman up, waterboarded her and smothered her with a pillow before she died.

According to the arrest report, on Nov. 10, a witness arrived at a Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Station with a woman who was unresponsive.

The victim was transported to UF Health and placed in ICU in critical condition.

Medical staff said the victim had several injuries consistent with being battered including a fractured vertebra, bruising on all extremities, a swollen eye and hand and blood was coming out her ear, the arrest report says.

The report indicated there was bruising on the woman's wrists and ankles that were consistent with being bound. Officials say she later died.

An autopsy was conducted and the cause of death is still pending. The medical examiner made a preliminary mention of brain swelling as well as bruising along the victim's throat and inside her nose, the report says.

During the investigation, the witness told officers that prior to dropping the woman off at the fire station, that she had been inside her home with Lannon.

The witness went on to tell police that Lannon and the woman had been arguing throughout the day.

At some point during the argument, the witness observed the victim on the floor in the living room unresponsive with her ankles bound by a string, the report says. The witness attempted chest compressions on the woman then drove her to the fire station.

On Nov.16, an individual called the St. Mary's Police Department and told them that Lannon was involved in a murder in Jacksonville.

He proceeded to tell police that on Nov. 11, the day after the incident, Lannon arrived at his home and stated that he was in "serious trouble." He added that Lannon told him that he believed he killed someone and that he needed to burn some stuff, the arrest report says.

Lannon later told the individual that he "killed a girl in Jacksonville." He also confessed to tying the woman up, waterboarding her, smothering her with a pillow, and hitting her, the report says.

Lannon explained to the man that he wanted the victim to shut up, so he tortured her while she begged for her life.

Officers say Lannon reportedly was angered by the victim acting incoherently, while allegedly planning to steal from a home.