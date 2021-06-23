Police: Man charged with attempted murder after lighting victim on fire

Officials said the suspect told law enforcement he was "on a murdering spree."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is sitting in jail with an attempted murder charge after police say he lit a man on fire.

The suspect, Michael Smith Jr. appeared in court Wednesday.

The state said Smith gave someone some change to fill a water bottle with gasoline at a gas station.

When Smith got it, the state said he threw the gas on the victim, before setting him on fire with a lighter.

Michael Woods said he was walking with his daughter across the street when he saw the victim engulfed in flames.

“Caught me off guard. Caught me and my girl off guard,” Woods said. “I just seen him running by me. And I don’t know how it happened or anything.”

Police found Smith blocks away and said the water bottle was near him.

The state said Smith told law enforcement he is an arsonist and has a history of such crimes.

“Additionally, Mr. Smith said he was about to set another unknown female on fire when contact by the police because Mr. Smith is quote, ‘on a murdering spree,’” the state told the judge in court.

In court, it was mentioned Smith should undergo a mental health evaluation.

Smith is being held on a $1 million bond.

Melissa Anderson was shocked to hear this happened right where she walks with her kids.

“People can be so cruel to set somebody on fire like that,” Anderson said. “I have to look around all the time because I have kids on my arm. So you need to be on point at all times, and it’s tragic.”

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.