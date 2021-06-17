Police: Man arrested after stealing car, going on chase with child inside in Glynn County

After a review of the store surveillance, a possible suspect was identified by police

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A child has been returned safely after reportedly being kidnapped during a car theft in Glynn County.

According to the Glynn County Police Department on Wednesday at 7:07 p.m. officers were working a vehicle crash near 3200 Highway 17 South. While working the crash, a woman was reportedly heard screaming from the Friendly Express located at 3224 US 17 South.

Officers say ran across the street and the woman advised her vehicle had just been taken with her child inside. The woman stated she had parked her vehicle in front of the store and went inside, leaving her child unattended in the running vehicle. All on-duty GCPD units responded to the area from across the county.

After a review of the store surveillance, a possible suspect was identified by police. Officers responded to the suspect's home just inside Camden County and did not find them.

At 7:43 p.m. the vehicle was spotted just inside Camden County and a brief pursuit took place. Police say the suspect fled from Camden Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol units back into Glynn County. The person then attempted to turn left onto Buck Swamp Road before running off into a ditch becoming stuck.

The person tried to flee on foot, but, but his path was blocked by Camden deputies.

Police say the suspect resisted officers' attempt to take him into custody including biting an officer.

In response to that resistance, 'Conducted Energy Device' was used to subdue the suspect and he was taken into custody.

The child was immediately taken back to the parent. The child appeared to be unharmed and was treated on scene by Glynn County Fire Rescue, then transported by the family for further evaluation.

The suspect was taken to Southeast Georgia Health Systems-Brunswick Campus in accordance with GCPD policy.