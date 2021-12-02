Police: Man arrested, accused of helping 15-year-old girl run away from home

The teen was found by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office near Adam Lee Nelson's home.

STARKE, Fla. — A 23-year-old man has been arrested on felony charges after authorities said he is connected to helping a 15-year-old girl run away from home.

According to the Starke Police Department, officers received reports of a missing 15-year-old girl who had not shown up for school on Wednesday morning.

Through the investigation, officers determined that the child had left on her own free will and intended to run away.

Officers and detectives, with the assistance of the child’s parents, also found that the 15-year had planned to run away and was assisted by another person in leaving the area.

Detectives were able to identify that person as 23-year-old Adam Lee Nelson of Pensacola, Florida.

On Wednesday afternoon, the teen was found by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office near Nelson's home. She was then turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice for holding until she could be reunited with her parents, officers said.

Later during the investigation, detectives with the Starke Police Department obtained a warrant for Nelson on the following charges: interference with child custody, solicit person under 16 years old to commit lewd acts and traveling to meet a minor after using a computer to lure.