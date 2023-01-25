Police make arrest in 'planned, targeted' murder of St. Augustine father, say shooter did not act alone

Police said that Bridegan was purposely lured to the street where he was "gunned down." They have made an arrest in the murder but say that man did not act alone.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Police have made an arrest in the murder of Jared Bridegan, a St. Augustine father who was shot dead in Jacksonville Beach on February 16, 2022.

Bridegan, 33, was shot and killed in the street, with his 2-year-old daughter in the car behind him.

On Wednesday, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department announced the arrest of a man named Henry Tenon in connection to the case.

He was arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, accessory after the fact, child abuse and second-degree murder.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson says the State Attorney's Office is seeking an indictment by a state grand jury of first-degree murder charges.

The conspiracy to commit murder charge is related to the fact that this was a planned crime, Nelson said, and the accessory charge is due to Tenon's actions in the days that followed.

Nelson said that the child abuse charge is because of the endangerment of Bridegan's daughter.

What happened to Jared Bridegan?

Police said Tuesday that Bridegan's murder was "planned" and "targeted."

The Microsoft executive had just dropped off his 10-year-old twins at the home of his ex-wife and was returning home to St. Augustine. Jacksonville Beach Police said the incident occurred between 7:15 and 8 p.m. and was witnessed by his daughter.

A $55,000 reward was offered for information in the case. Police said after the crime they were seeking information on a blue F-150, and that they thought Bridegan had pulled over to remove a tire from the road.

At Tuesday's press conference, police said that they now know the tire was placed in the road on purpose.

Bridegan put on his hazard lights and pulled over to remove the tire. When he went into the roadway, he was "gunned down."

His 2-year-old daughter was still strapped in her car seat behind him.