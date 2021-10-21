Jacksonville police make arrest in homicide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a case where a man was found dead Monday morning in his room at an apartment in the 900 block of West Adams Street.

Dextor Hill, 64, is accused of 2nd degree murder and tampering with evidence, according to a JSO news release. He was arrested Thursday

On Monday, police said they were working to find out a cause of death. JSO did not disclose a cause of death or the victim's name Thursday. JSO did not release any details about what led up to the victim's murder.