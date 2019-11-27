Police are asking for the communities help Wednesday to identify three individuals who reportedly committed credit card fraud.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said on Nov. 8, the three pictured suspects stole a wallet and used credit cards from that wallet at several businesses in Arlington and Jacksonville Beach.

Anyone with information related to the identities of these individuals is asked to contact Detective Currier at 904-247-6339 or email scurrier@jaxbchfl.net or tipline@jaxbchfl.net.

Police are asking for the communities help to identify the three pictured individuals for reportedly committing credit card fraud.

Jacksonville Beach Police Department