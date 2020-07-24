Police looking to identify suspect after reported burglary of Cedar Hills Estates business

The burglary was said to have happened on June 3 in the 3900 block of Confederate Point Road, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Police are asking for the communities help Friday identify the suspect of a reported burglary of a Cedar Hills Estates business, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

