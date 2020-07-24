x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

crime

Police looking to identify suspect after reported burglary of Cedar Hills Estates business

The burglary was said to have happened on June 3 in the 3900 block of Confederate Point Road, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.
Credit: JSO

Police are asking for the communities help Friday identify the suspect of a reported burglary of a Cedar Hills Estates business, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The burglary was said to have happened on June 3 in the 3900 block of Confederate Point Road, the sheriff's office said.

 Anyone with information on the identity of the man pictured below is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

Credit: JSO