Police are looking to identify a man Wednesday after a business robbery was reported in the Harborview area last month.

On Jan. 26, a man entered a business in the 5300 block of Soutel Drive and threatened physical violence to an employee before demanding money from the cash register, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

That man then fled the business in an undisclosed direction with money from the register, police said.

Anyone with information on the identity of this man is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is trying to identify this man after a business robbery was reported in the 5300 block of Soutel Drive on Jan. 26.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office