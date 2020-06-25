x
Police looking to identify man after attempted robbery of McGrits Creek business

Police said the incident happened on June 16 in the 6800 block of Firestone Road. A suspect reportedly entered the business and demanded money from an employee.
Police are asking for the communities help Thursday identifying the suspect of an attempted business robbery that happened in the McGirts Creek area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened on June 16 in the 6800 block of Firestone Road, police said. A suspect reportedly entered the business and demanded money from an employee.

Police said the suspect made statements that indicated he was armed. The employee refused to give the suspect money and he fled from the business, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

