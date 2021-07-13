Do you know him? Police looking for person who reportedly stole Apple AirPods in St. Augustine

Deputies say a McDonald’s employee left the pair of AirPods sitting on the counter prior to opening when they were taken.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Have you seen this person?

The St. Augustine Police Department is looking to identify an individual who reportedly stole a pair of Apple AirPods.

SAPD says a McDonald’s employee left the pair sitting on the counter prior to opening when they were taken.

Police say the AirPods are valued at $200.

If you can provide any information on the identity of this subject, please contact Det. Ferrell at 904-669-0060 or wferrell@staugpd.com.

