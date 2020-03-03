JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are asking for your help tracking down a woman accused of organized fraud.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Den'jah Moore made a large purchase at a local business using a credit card opened with a stolen identity. Police said she later disputed the transaction, which resulted in a loss for the business.

The JSO Economic Crimes Unit said an arrest warrant has been obtained and police are requesting assistance locating Moore. If you know her, you're asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

You can also make an anonymous report for a possible reward up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.