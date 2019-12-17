The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver of a white four-door vehicle that was seen in the neighborhood where 6-year-old Braxton Williams and 5-year-old Bri'ya Williams went missing on Sunday.

During a news conference Tuesday, T.K. Waters, JSO chief of investigations, said the vehicle was reported in the Paradise Village neighborhood playing loud children's music. The only description of the driver given is white male.

"What we're hoping for is someone seen it somewhere else," Waters said. "We don't know the connection yet."

A Paradise Village resident told First Coast News on Monday that her family spotted a suspicious man in a car watching her children blaring Sponge Bob Square Pants music.

Kayla Guinn said her children are similar ages to Braxton and Bri'ya.

"There was a suspicious man a week ago that was watching my kids play outside," Guinn told On Your Side's Heather Clark. "He drove up a little bit, blared Sponge Bob music - he was like in his 60's or 70's - and then he drove back towards my kids and stopped and watched them."

Guinn said she shared her experience with JSO detectives. She also says someone reported to her that the vehicle returned to her home the next day.

During Tuesday's news conference, Waters said police are unsure if the vehicle is connected to the disappearance of Braxton and Bri'ya Williams.

A couple reported Sunday seeing a vehicle speeding in the neighborhood with two children in the backseat. Waters said that vehicle was eliminated as a suspect vehicle.

