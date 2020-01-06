Police looking for vehicle after man is shot on the Northside

JSO was called to the scene at 9363 Gilchrist Ct. where they found the victim shot in his mid-section. The victim is described by JSO as being in his mid-40s.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a vehicle after a man was shot on the city's Northside Sunday afternoon.

He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

JSO is currently looking for a dark blue Malibu with driver-side damage.