crime

Police looking for vehicle after man is shot on the Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a vehicle after a man was shot on the city's Northside Sunday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m., JSO was called to the scene at 9363 Gilchrist Ct. where they found the victim shot in his mid-section. The victim is described by JSO as being in his mid-40s.

He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK. 

JSO is currently looking for a dark blue Malibu with driver-side damage.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. 