Police are looking to identify two men caught on camera after a reported violent sexual battery occurred early Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Video footage captured after the incident shows the two men approaching three women in front of City Hall around 2 a.m.

Then, two other men ran down the sidewalk to help the women. This caused the suspected attackers to turn around and quickly walk away, police said.

Police said the women were seen leaving the area in what is believed to be a dark-colored Honda CR-Z hatchback.

Anyone who may know who the alleged attackers are is asked to contact police at 904-270-1661 or email them at tipline@jaxbchfl.net.

Police are looking for the suspects circled in red after an alleged violent attempted sexual battery that occurred in Jacksonville Beach.

Jacksonville Beach Police Department