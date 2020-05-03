Police are looking for the suspect of a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in February on Soutel Drive.

On Feb. 22, officers responded to the 5500 block of Soutel Drive after receiving reports that a pedestrian was involved in a hit-and-run crash.

At the scene, police found a victim had been hit. That victim was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Family identified that victim as 34-year-old Lynard Green. Police have not yet confirmed this information.

Family of Lynard Green

As police investigated the incident they identified the suspect vehicle as a 2008 or 2009 Chevrolet Equinox that was dark in color. The driver was identified as a man wearing a dark winter jacket and black sweatpants with white accents.

Anyone who has any information on the identity of the pictured individual or the vehicle is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

JSO