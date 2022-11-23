Police looking for suspect in Beach Boulevard bank robbery

Employees told police the suspect showed an employee a note which demanded money and said they were armed with a handgun.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for man who they say robbed a bank near the Beach Haven neighborhood Wednesday.

Around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at Fifth Third Bank in the 14400 block of Beach Boulevard.

Upon arrival, JSO says the employees of the business reported that a man entered the business and approached the counter.

Employees told police the suspect showed the employee a note which demanded money and also said the suspect was armed with a handgun.

Out of fear, the employee handed the suspect an undetermined amount of money, police say. JSO says the suspect then ran away in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s or 40s, with a medium build. He is described as being between 5’8’’ and 6’0’’ tall, wearing a dark color beanie, dark jacket, medical mask and jeans.